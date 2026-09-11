Landlord jailed, CSR discretion and 'banana republic'

The tourism ministry gazetted new rules on extending resort construction periods, allowing CSR payments to be spent on development projects at the ministry's discretion rather than paid into the Tourism Trust Fund as before. Extensions now run to 12 months for an island and 24 for a lagoon, with half the work required to be complete by the end or the ministry may terminate the lease. CSR is charged monthly at rates varying by zone and size: a resort under 10 hectares in the Kaafu, Alif Alif and Alif Dhaalu zone pays US$5,000 a month for a six-month extension, rising to US$7,000 a month beyond a year, alongside a US$100,000 fee. Developers who finish within an extension may pay accrued rent and fines over five years interest-free, or over the remainder of the lease at three per cent. The ministry has identified 168 sites that have not opened and where no work is under way; the rules allow it to terminate leases where nothing has been started or more than US$10 million is owed.