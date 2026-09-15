Britain calls Chagos bilateral. The tuna do not

The Maldives had nothing to do with any of this. We did not colonise Chagos, detach it from Mauritius or expel the Chagossians. Britain did. Nor is it for the Maldives to settle Britain’s colonial guilt, decide compensation for Chagossians or determine the terms of Mauritian decolonisation. But Britain cannot settle those obligations with Mauritius and then declare that the country immediately north of Chagos has no legitimate interest in what follows.