The bag levy could have been a waste revolution. Instead it's just a tax

When the levy was introduced, it landed the way most of our environmental policy does: fast, unexplained and disconnected from the systems it was supposed to support. Businesses and consumers were told bags would cost money, with almost no lead time to adjust. The Waste Management Corporation had over 600 days to introduce exempt, colour-coded bags for waste segregation and never did. Communication came only after public backlash, not before it. These are real problems, and they deserve scrutiny. But they're symptoms of a bigger failure: nobody asked what the levy could actually be used for beyond raising a bit of revenue. That's exactly how it looked to the public too. The opposition branded it the "kothalhu tax," even though the actual objective was a financial disincentive against single-use plastic, not a revenue grab. Once that framing stuck, the government never really managed to shake it.