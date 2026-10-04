Bodu Badhalu, GST reform and Flydubai questions

The MDP congress endorsed a sweeping plan to overhaul the system of government on Saturday, with 520 of 563 delegates present voting for the "Bodu Badhalu" (Big Change) resolution proposed by Fayyaz Ismail and backed by former President Nasheed. The plan would split the presidency into a head of government elected by popular vote and removable by parliament, and a head of state appointed and removed by a special assembly of MPs and all elected councillors. That assembly would also have to approve constitutional amendments, which would additionally require a referendum, and would appoint members of a new commission drawn from the public to hold independent institutions accountable in place of parliament. The resolution also proposes recall votes for all elected officials, a bicameral parliament with an upper house of professionals, reserved seats for women, a cap on the number of MPs, with members elected from atolls and cities, and changes to the Judicial Service Commission to prevent politically driven removals of Supreme Court justices. Those who voted against included former President Solih's brother, former Hulhumalé MP Ali Niyaz, and former Hoarafushi MP Ahmed Saleem.