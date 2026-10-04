Bodu Badhalu, GST reform and Flydubai questions

The MDP congress endorsed a sweeping plan to overhaul the system of government on Saturday, with 520 of 563 delegates present voting for the "Bodu Badhalu" (Big Change) resolution proposed by Fayyaz Ismail and backed by former President Nasheed. The plan would split the presidency into a head of government elected by popular vote and removable by parliament, and a head of state appointed and removed by a special assembly of MPs and all elected councillors. That assembly would also have to approve constitutional amendments, which would additionally require a referendum, and would appoint members of a new commission drawn from the public to hold independent institutions accountable in place of parliament. The resolution also proposes recall votes for all elected officials, a bicameral parliament with an upper house of professionals, reserved seats for women, a cap on the number of MPs, with members elected from atolls and cities, and changes to the Judicial Service Commission to prevent politically driven removals of Supreme Court justices. Those who voted against included former President Solih's brother, former Hulhumalé MP Ali Niyaz, and former Hoarafushi MP Ahmed Saleem.
President Muizzu has decided to urgently amend the law extending T-GST to foreign tour operators, travel agents and booking platforms, Tourism Minister Ameen said, after strong complaints from the industry and overseas operators. Speaking at a ceremony marking Tourism Day, Ameen said the changes would be made in line with the "destination principle". The changes, ratified last month, prompted some European tour operators to suspend bookings to the Maldives.
The Indian Association of Tour Operators urged the government to delay implementation of the new T-GST rules by by one year.
Two Maldivian Flydubai employees were questioned by Dubai Police in connection with an alleged attempt to bring down a Flydubai flight from Dubai to Tel Aviv on Wednesday, government spokesperson Mohamed Hussain Shareef confirmed to Adhadhu. Neither has been arrested, and UAE authorities have not named any Maldivians as suspects or contacted the Maldivian government or police about the case. Adhadhu reported that the questioning was part of a broader inquiry in which UAE police are questioning Flydubai staff who had contact with the Omani co-pilot accused of the attack. According to the UAE prosecutor general, the co-pilot attacked the captain with a crash axe in the cockpit, and the aircraft dropped about 17,000 feet before passengers and crew subdued him. The flight, carrying 174 passengers, made an emergency landing in Tabuk, Saudi Arabia.
Police warned foreign residents and tourists to respect local cultural, social and moral norms when dressing in public, after observing some foreigners wearing clothing deemed too revealing. Police said legal action may be taken under the law on preventing conduct contrary to public social standards, and urged employers and others responsible for foreign workers to ensure compliance. Tourism service providers were also asked to advise visitors to dress in accordance with local norms outside areas specifically designated for tourists.
The MDP congress concluded after passing amendments to the party's charter proposed by Fayyaz, abolishing the post of party president and making the chairperson the party's top position. Under the changes, an MDP candidate who wins the presidency would be required to appoint the chairperson as a special adviser and consult the party's national council on policy. Members will only be able to vote in primaries after three months on the party register. The number of deputy presidents was increased to three, one of whom must be a woman. Unelected cabinet members and deputy chairpersons were removed from the national council, which will hold fresh elections on 27 November. The congress also adopted a decentralisation policy calling for more funding and a share of tax revenue for councils, the restoration of atoll councils and allowing people to vote where they live.
During the congress, Nasheed proposed relocating the government’s planned 500-hectare Eagle Hills tourism and real estate development from Rasmalé to Addu City.Nasheed said he supports the project in principle but opposes locating it in the Greater Malé area.
Addu City Mayor Ali Nizar said the city would welcome Eagle Hills’ project if it is brought to Addu transparently and its benefits to residents are clearly established. Nizar said he would not support bringing the project to Addu under its current terms, but would have no objection to a mutually beneficial arrangement.
MDP conducted an investment forum alongside its congress, presenting 76 proposals from local councils seeking a combined US$306 million in investment. The largest proposal comes from Thinadhoo City Council for developing Kaadedhdhoo Airport and a southern seaplane hub. Among the more novel proposals are blue carbon projects in three islands, Shaviyani Kanditheem, Fuvammulah City and Haa Dhaal Vaikaradhoo, which would generate carbon credits by protecting mangroves and wetlands and selling them on international markets. Former President Nasheed, now MDP chairperson, estimates Fuvammulah's mangroves could generate up to US$4.9 million annually and Addu up to US$6 million. Other proposals include a climate park and climbing wall in Malé, solar battery projects in Addu and Fuvammulah, and a convention centre in Addu.
The LGA spent MVR51 million (US$ 3.31 million) as of 24 September, exceeding its MVR38.1 million approved annual budget by around MVR 13 million, or 34 per cent. The figure is also MVR26 million higher than the MVR25 million spent during the same period last year. It is unclear why LGA’s expenditure has exceeded its approved budget, as block grants to councils are allocated separately and are not counted as LGA expenditure. The increase comes after the government dissolved the Ministry of Cities and Local Governance, which had spent MVR 68 million of its MVR158 million budget. Its responsibilities were transferred to the housing and finance ministries.
Police warned that repeat reckless drivers will face tougher action, including criminal investigations and the public disclosure of their identities, amid an increase in dangerous driving and fatal accidents in Malé. Police said offenders will initially be cautioned, while repeat offences could lead to criminal investigations. Vehicles may also be impounded for 30 days, while employers will be informed if government or state-owned company employees are involved.
Fathimath Sausan, a member of the Employment Tribunal's Industrial Dispute Resolution Division, passed away while receiving medical treatment in India. A lawyer by profession, Sausan was appointed to the tribunal in 2024 and previously served as a senior lawyer at the Information Commissioner's Office.
Chief Justice Abdul Ghani Mohamed said technology and AI could help identify the causes of case delays and speed up court proceedings, but that judges' roles in deciding cases could not be handed over to algorithms, in a speech at the Association of Asian Constitutional Courts and Equivalent Institutions congress in Samarkand, Uzbekistan. He outlined efforts to clear the backlog of pending cases in Maldivian courts and plans for an integrated case management system. Heads of top courts from 18 countries adopted a "Samarkand Declaration" on principles for using AI in constitutional courts.