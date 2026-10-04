Split the presidency, cap the Majlis: MDP's plan for a new constitution

Considering that the People's Majlis is currently an assembly whose membership has been left to keep growing under the rule of one member for every 5,000 people, and that it is not right for the number of members to keep rising every five years without restraint: to end the increase in the number of members of the People's Majlis every five years; and to replace the current method, under which seats are won on the overall constituency result, grossly unfairly in relation to population and with no regard to the number of votes candidates receive, with a method under which members are elected in proportion to the total votes candidates receive in the constituency; considering that changes must be made to the system under which members are elected to the People's Majlis with the support of a very small number of citizens relative to the population: to provide that members of the People's Majlis be elected from the atolls and cities of the Maldives; to structure the Majlis so that its membership cannot exceed a fixed number; to reserve seats in the Majlis for women under a set method; and to carry out the studies needed to make the People's Majlis a two-chamber institution and further study of the idea of an upper house made up of people from various professions, and to do the work needed to bring about these changes;