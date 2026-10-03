'Pause and look a little longer': GMB Akash's Ember in Malé

"There were a few reasons we chose Akash. While there are many photographers in the Maldives, we feel there are still relatively few whose work aligns with the kind of contemporary and socially engaged work we want to present at Gallery 350. So with this exhibition, we also wanted to give people a better idea of the kind of photography we are interested in showing, not only strong images, but photography that has a story, a purpose and something meaningful to say," he said.