Anwar arrival, falling rate and trade-based laundering

MDP published a resolution on its proposed “Bodu Badhalu” along with a policy paper outlining proposed changes to the decentralisation system and amendments to the party’s governing statutes. The proposals are expected to be debated and put to a vote at the party's congress. They include constitutional changes to separate the roles of head of state and head of government. Other proposals include capping the size of parliament, introducing voting by residency for local councils and establishing a special assembly comprising all elected officials, which would convene when necessary to consider matters such as constitutional amendments and the appointment of a head of state.