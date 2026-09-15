Anwar arrival, falling rate and trade-based laundering

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim arrived in the Maldives for a state visit. He was welcomed at the airport by President Muizzu. The President’s Office said the two leaders will hold official talks on strengthening bilateral relations, witness the exchange of several MoUs and deliver statements on the outcome of their discussions. Anwar arrived after concluding a visit to India. He is scheduled to depart on Tuesday.
The black market exchange rate for US dollars has returned to the level recorded when the current administration took office in November 2023, Economic Minister Mohamed Saeed said at a press briefing with Homeland Security Minister Ali Ihusaan and Attorney General Ahmed Usham. Saeed blamed inflation on market speculation and artificial manipulation of the dollar exchange rate and businesses applying higher profit margins to goods.
Bunkering services have so far generated US$80 million in revenue, Saeed said.
Home Minister husaan said some businesses were making telegraphic transfers ostensibly to pay for imported goods, but the goods are not brought into the Maldives. He described such transactions as "trade-based money laundering." Ihusaan also said individuals earning income in US dollars were selling the currency directly to businesses, which he said was illegal because the businesses involved did not hold money changing licences. He said using proceeds from such transactions could constitute money laundering. Ihusaan said a significant number of expatriate workers were involved in dollar exchange and “smuggling” activities, adding that authorities were investigating the cases.
Two Bangladeshi men were arrested on suspicion of illegal money changing. They were taken into custody in a joint operation with Immigration based on a tip to the task force hotline.
More than 70 e-commerce transactions per second are made during the first minute after Bank of Maldives’ daily card limits reset at 7am, BML spokesman Mohamed Saeed said, responding to customer complaints that transactions are being declined as early as 7:01am. Saeed said that since the bank publicised the daily card limits and reset times for different transaction categories, the limits for e-commerce sites are exhausted every morning but those allocated for travel and essential subscriptions remain below their respective caps at the end of the day.
President Muizzu appointed two new officials to ministerial-rank positions at the President’s Office. Mohamed Tholal, who previously served as Commissioner of Sports, was appointed principal secretary to the president for tertiary health services. Ahmed Habeeb, a former state minister for housing and infrastructure, was appointed principal secretary to the president for policy and manifesto. Meanwhile, former agriculture and animal welfare minister Dr Mariyam Mariya was appointed ambassador-at-large at the foreign ministry.
A 25-year-old Indian man was injured after falling about 25 feet from a tower he was working on at a resort under development in Raa Fuggiri. The incident occurred shortly before 4pm. Police said the man was receiving treatment at the Ungoofaaru hospital and arrangements were being made to transfer him to Malé after tests showed he had sustained hip injuries.
MDP published a resolution on its proposed “Bodu Badhalu” along with a policy paper outlining proposed changes to the decentralisation system and amendments to the party’s governing statutes. The proposals are expected to be debated and put to a vote at the party's congress. They include constitutional changes to separate the roles of head of state and head of government. Other proposals include capping the size of parliament, introducing voting by residency for local councils and establishing a special assembly comprising all elected officials, which would convene when necessary to consider matters such as constitutional amendments and the appointment of a head of state.
The Supreme Court granted witness anonymity to intelligence officers in a terrorism case, ruling that the state does not need to provide individual reasons explaining why each officer would be at risk if their identity were disclosed during the trial. The Criminal Court and High Court had previously rejected the state’s request to collectively grant witness anonymity to intelligence officers in the case against three men accused of planning terrorist attacks in Malé and an island near Malé. The officers whose identities prosecutors sought to protect were involved in preparing an intelligence assessment report, a call detail record analysis report and an electronic devices analysis report.
The culture ministry offered MVR60,000 (US$3,890) in prize money for the winning design of a logo for the National Respect Initiative, a nationwide campaign aimed at “reviving the culture of mutual respect and good manners among Maldivians” launched by President Muizzu. Muizzu has diagnosed political turmoil and character attacks against government officials and political figures as symptoms of a weakened culture of respect.