Invest a dollar, lose a dollar? What BML's new scheme really does

Hashim, who was governor during the pandemic period, rejected the premise. "It's a fiscal disciplinary issue that is the cause of all this," he said, calling it a failure spanning administrations rather than any single monetary decision. Persistent overspending, he argued, drove the debt the country took on, including to fund the Covid stimulus, so "it's not a monetary issue anymore." He stood by the pandemic-era expansion of the money supply on its own terms: it helped deliver a "V-shaped recovery" and stabilised the economy when it mattered. In the long run, he conceded, it was not good. But in the short run, "you have solved a problem."