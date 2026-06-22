Solvent on paper, short on dollars: the Maldives economy in mid-2026

But the wall most customers hit was something the bank had not announced: a separate daily budget applied per website, which returned a terse decline – "Daily budget for this website from local currency cards reached" – with no published limit and no stated reset. Many learnt the rule only when their cards stopped working. The failures were not confined to discretionary spending. Many reported being unable to renew the Adobe and Microsoft subscriptions they need for work or to pay for advertising on Facebook and other platforms.