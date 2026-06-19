Jobs protest, vapes seizure and dollar limits

Hundreds turned out for the MDP's "Vazeefaa Buraasfathi" protest against the dismissal of state employees over their political views, the party's first protest since former President Nasheed took over as chairman. Adhadhu reporters at the scene put the crowd at more than 700, the largest protest in Malé in recent times. State companies have sacked 12 employees and suspended seven this year, ostensibly over their failure to back the ruling PNC. The march set off from Rasfannu and had planned to go down Majeedhee Magu to artificial beach, but police refused permission and it proceeded along Ameenee Magu instead. A heavy police presence was deployed across the capital. Police said some areas would be closed. Nasheed told the crowd that if employees continued to be dismissed over politics, a "revolution" would rise, and that the MDP would stand with the people. He warned that President Muizzu was "creating the work of a revolution" and that Maldivians would rise for their rights. The party said the protest, which the MDP's National Council has mandated to continue as an ongoing campaign, aims to pressure state-owned enterprises and the Civil Service Commission to stop the dismissals, with around 80 complaints received and about 60 cases pending at the Employment Tribunal.
Ahead of the MDP protest, police announced they will close several areas in Malé from 8pm to midnight for traffic management purposes, without specifying which areas will be affected. The MDP clarified that the protest will not involve occupying government or state company offices, despite Nasheed recently threatening such action if politically motivated dismissals continue.
A Customs seizure of 5,600 vape cartridges was made from a shipment imported in the name of Pan-Ocean International, a company linked to former first lady Fazna Ahmed's family. A customs official confirmed to Mihaaru that the vapes – declared as general cargo and found hidden in the shipment seized on Wednesday – were a Pan-Ocean consignment. Pan-Ocean's shareholders include relatives of Fazna, the wife of former President Solih, and one of its shareholders, Shinetree Holding, counts Fazna herself and eight other family members among its shareholders. Fazna's father, Ahmed Ismail Manik, known as 'Bodu Sikka,' is a shareholder in both companies. The seizure is separate from a haul of 1,108 cartridges and 27 devices found hidden in potato chip cans and chocolate powder packets at the Malé commercial harbour on Sunday and Monday, and 1,940 cartridges seized in April. Vapes were banned in the Maldives in December 2024. Importing or using them was prohibited under the tobacco control law. Illegally importing vaping devices carries an MVR 50,000 (US$ 3,242) fine plus MVR 10,000 per device.
BML will ease the limits on overseas card transactions before the end of the month, a bank official told the media. The Bank of Maldives had imposed restrictions on foreign e-commerce and online transactions using Rufiyaa cards since last month. The bank says demand for dollars outstripped what it takes in. The official said the bank was working to improve the current limits on foreign e-commerce transactions and that customers would benefit before the month's end. Under the present rules, travellers can spend up to US$ 1,000 a month through point-of-sale overseas, with a separate US$ 3,000 monthly limit for airline tickets, hotel bookings and hospital payments. These limits had not changed since they were last raised, the bank claimed, adding that it provides extra support for those struggling to pay for medical treatment or education. BML's figures show a sharp rise in dollar sales: US$ 345 million in the first five months of the year, of which US$ 198 million was for card transactions and US$ 147 million for businesses, averaging $69 million a month, a 47 percent increase on the same period last year. The official said the bank was working to provide as much foreign currency as possible, with the MMA's assured support, and that BML offers the largest foreign-transaction limit on debit cards linked to Rufiyaa accounts of any bank in the country.
The black market rate for US dollar rose above MVR 20.50 in the parallel market and at money exchange businesses, well above the official peg of MVR 15.42, driven by a shortage of foreign currency as tourist arrivals fall. Tourism ministry figures show arrivals are down five percent year-on-year so far in 2026, with June alone seeing a 17 percent decline compared to the same period last year, partly due to the Middle East conflict's impact on Gulf airline connectivity. Currency traders also cite requirements for tourism businesses to convert a portion of their dollar earnings to Rufiyaa through banks as an additional factor tightening dollar supply in the market.
The Criminal Court scheduled a hearing on Adhadhu's bid to recover equipment seized when police raided its office, while the High Court is to hear a separate appeal against a gag order on the "Aisha" documentary. Police raided the newsroom on April 27 under a court order, spending about four hours there and taking 20 devices including laptops and hard drives, in a criminal investigation into the documentary, which the outlet published on its social media platforms. Around 10 officers took part in the raid, one carrying a Taser. Adhadhu's application to recover the equipment is set for its first hearing on June 23. Separately, the High Court will hear an appeal on June 29 against a Criminal Court gag order, issued on May 10 by Judge Muzammil Nasir, that barred circulation of and public discussion about the documentary. The order applies to Adhadhu CEO Hussain Fiyaz Moosa, editor Hassan Mohamed, the Prosecutor General's Office and the public. Fiyaz and Hassan face qazf charges, an Islamic shariah offence of falsely accusing someone of adultery or fornication, under the penal code, and two of the outlet's journalists were jailed for breaching the order banning discussion of the documentary. The MJA tried to appeal the gag order first but the High Court registrar rejected its filing on the grounds it was not a party to the case; Fiyaz then filed his own appeal, while the MJA has petitioned the court's board of judges to overturn the registrar's decision. The documentary alleges an extramarital affair between President Muizzu and a President's Office staff member; Muizzu has denied the allegations.
Opposition MP Mohamed Ibrahim wrote to parliament speaker Abdul Raheem Abdulla urging parliament to hold NSPA and the government accountable for repeatedly failing to disburse disability allowances on time, saying the delays are causing financial and psychological hardship to recipients and their families who rely solely on the payments for medical care and basic needs. The MP for Galolhu North called on the relevant parliamentary committee to investigate and ensure the government establishes a system guaranteeing on-time monthly payments.
The government's Malé Taxi Line service launched in Vilimalé, using both standard and compact electric vehicles to navigate the island's narrow lanes. The 24-hour service, operated by MTCC, is bookable via the app or hotline 1655. At the launching ceremony, Transport Minister Mohamed Saeed said the service may be expanded further based on demand.
HPA vaccinated 1,118 frontline healthcare workers against measles as the outbreak – which has now infected 20 people since re-emerging in the Malé area – continues to spread. HPA advised anyone without documentation of prior vaccination to complete two doses of the MMR vaccine as the safest precaution, noting that two doses are already included in the national childhood immunisation schedule.
Fee-based services that atoll councils used to provide stopped, after legal questions arose over the abolition of the councils. The councils had handled vehicle licensing, annual fees and Department of National Registration services. But with the change to the Decentralisation Act, atoll councils were abolished last month and their functions moved to the Local Government Authority's atoll offices. Those offices have now announced they are halting transport services as of Sunday. The stoppage is understood to stem from a legal question: councils have the power to charge fees for services under the law, but the LGA does not.
Trans Maldivian Airways has restored staff salaries and begun repaying earlier deductions, while Manta Air has yet to reverse the pay cuts it introduced in May, a contrast adding to uncertainty among Manta staff. According to Aviators Maldives, TMA reinstated salaries this month and started reimbursing deductions made earlier in the year, though it has not disclosed how large the cuts were. Manta Air's reductions, announced in early May, run from May 1 to July 31, with a review at the end of that period. The cuts followed an April 13 "business update" that warned of possible redundancies, with the airline citing sustained pressure on its business from the prolonged Middle East conflict. Manta described the pay cuts as a way to avoid or minimise redundancies, share the strain and protect long-term sustainability. Regional tensions have since eased with progress on a US–Iran agreement, lowering risks to Gulf airspace and improving routing stability for Maldives-bound travel reliant on Gulf transit hubs, though analysts caution a full recovery will take time.
Police and soldiers who took part in the recovery operation for five Italians who died cave diving in Vaavu atoll last month were honoured at a ceremony at the MNDF headquarters. Certificates of appreciation were presented on President Muizzu's behalf by Home Minister Ali Ihusan and Defence Minister Hassan Rasheed, in recognition of what officials called a high-risk operation. Sergeant Mohamed Mahudhee of the Coast Guard died during the recovery, which was completed over four days with the help of a Finnish technical-diving team and Divers Alert Network Europe.