Jobs protest, vapes seizure and dollar limits

The Criminal Court scheduled a hearing on Adhadhu's bid to recover equipment seized when police raided its office, while the High Court is to hear a separate appeal against a gag order on the "Aisha" documentary. Police raided the newsroom on April 27 under a court order, spending about four hours there and taking 20 devices including laptops and hard drives, in a criminal investigation into the documentary, which the outlet published on its social media platforms. Around 10 officers took part in the raid, one carrying a Taser. Adhadhu's application to recover the equipment is set for its first hearing on June 23. Separately, the High Court will hear an appeal on June 29 against a Criminal Court gag order, issued on May 10 by Judge Muzammil Nasir, that barred circulation of and public discussion about the documentary. The order applies to Adhadhu CEO Hussain Fiyaz Moosa, editor Hassan Mohamed, the Prosecutor General's Office and the public. Fiyaz and Hassan face qazf charges, an Islamic shariah offence of falsely accusing someone of adultery or fornication, under the penal code, and two of the outlet's journalists were jailed for breaching the order banning discussion of the documentary. The MJA tried to appeal the gag order first but the High Court registrar rejected its filing on the grounds it was not a party to the case; Fiyaz then filed his own appeal, while the MJA has petitioned the court's board of judges to overturn the registrar's decision. The documentary alleges an extramarital affair between President Muizzu and a President's Office staff member; Muizzu has denied the allegations.