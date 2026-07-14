Who broke the Rufiyaa? Two records and a blame game

At the peg, almost nobody who needs them at scale. Former deputy speaker Eva Abdulla said at the MDP panel that the bank covers only about a quarter of a business's telegraphic transfer, forcing the rest to be bought on the black market: on a US$ 100,000 transfer, about MVR 400,000 extra, or about MVR 5 million a year. "What business can take such a hit?" she asked. Either the business stops or it raises prices. Even processed transfers are taking up to two weeks to reach suppliers, she added.