Rasmalé leaks, Banyan protest and land sales

Rasmalé property leases would reset to 99 years on every sale to give investors “a mechanism that doesn’t depreciate,” Infrastructure Minister Dr Abdulla Muththalib told religious scholars in a leaked recording of a meeting in late September, which Adhadhu said it had verified. On each sale, the government would cancel the old lease, charge a fee and issue a new 99-year lease to a buyer it approved, he said. Muththalib had earlier said that no one would be able to renew a lease or hold property in perpetuity, and President Muizzu has said leases would not “auto-renew.” In the recording, Muththalib also said the master developer agreement would explicitly ban celebrating other religions’ festivals, such as Christmas, at Rasmalé. He defended Eagle Hills chairman Mohamed Alabbar against claims of ties to Zionists, saying those links were from “a bit earlier, not now.” And he said the deal was negotiated confidentially and directly with Alabbar to keep out corruption and middlemen.
In the same leaks, State Minister for Housing Ahmed Nazim Mohamed said opposition to the Rasmalé deal came from the Indian government and from the tourism industry, which he said feared the country would depend on it less. Nazim said India had left a government request to roll over a US$50 million debt payment unanswered until the last day, leaving the Maldives “on the brink of default.” “We are the leaders of the state, begging the Indian ambassador here, begging an employee of a small bank here,” he said. If Rasmalé succeeded, he added, the Maldives could free itself from Indian debt.
Work to cut down a large banyan tree in Villimalé was halted after environmental activist Ahmed Niyaz climbed about 25 feet up it and lay in a hammock in protest. He came down on his own after a long talk with police, who then took him away. The tree is one of two banyans that President Muizzu decided to fell after putting it to a vote at a meeting with Villimalé residents in November 2025. Some residents had lobbied for their removal, saying the roots were damaging houses, while opponents argued the homes could be protected without cutting the trees.
The housing ministry will open sales of 48 small plots in Malé acquired by the state under the Veshi Fahi Malé programme from Sunday. Each will be offered only to the co-owners of the property it sits in and the owners of adjacent plots, at MVR2,000 (US$130) per square foot. The plots, which range from 28 to 180 square feet, are in Maafannu (21), Machchangolhi (10), Henveiru (nine), Galolhu (seven) and Villimalé (one), and applications are due by 2pm on 8 December. The programme, launched in 2011 under former President Nasheed, gave owners of small plots in Malé land or flats in Hulhumalé in exchange for handing their Malé land to the state.
The Maldives Monetary Authority launched an online system for licensed money changers to file regulatory information and report their currency exchange transactions. The MMA said digitising their administrative work would make the sector easier to supervise and strengthen the financial system.
The Criminal Court extended by 15 days the remand of Ali Jumaan, 25, from Haa Alifu Baarah, who was arrested on terrorism charges over social media posts allegedly encouraging people to set fire to buildings and vessels and loot a well-known shop. Police said the posts called for street protests and arson in opposition to the Eagle Hills Rasmalé deal. The evidence presented against him includes a police intelligence report, a report on a post he made on X and letters from interested parties seeking his detention. The court said his release could endanger public safety. Former deputy minister Hassan Zihan is also in custody over Facebook posts urging arson attacks on the Supreme Court, the President’s Office and parliament, which he wrote would be “fun."
President Muizzu opened the three-day Health and Family Expo at Hulhumalé Central Park, where more than 60 health organisations, including hospitals from Greater Malé and the atolls, are showcasing their services until Saturday.
Italy’s ambassador, Damiano Francovigh, presented the Gold Medal for Civil Valour to the family of MNDF Sergeant First Class Mohamed Mahudhee, who died in May while searching for five Italian divers lost in a cave in Vaavu Atoll. The posthumous award is the Italian Republic’s highest honour for civilian bravery. It was presented at a ceremony in Malé on Wednesday marking 60 years of Italy–Maldives relations. The Italian embassy in Colombo, which covers the Maldives, has also launched a fundraiser for Mahudhee’s family, open until 31 December.
President Muizzu declared Thursday 12 November a government holiday. It follows Republic Day on Wednesday, giving government employees a four-day break with the weekend.