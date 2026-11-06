Rasmalé leaks, Banyan protest and land sales

Rasmalé property leases would reset to 99 years on every sale to give investors “a mechanism that doesn’t depreciate,” Infrastructure Minister Dr Abdulla Muththalib told religious scholars in a leaked recording of a meeting in late September, which Adhadhu said it had verified. On each sale, the government would cancel the old lease, charge a fee and issue a new 99-year lease to a buyer it approved, he said. Muththalib had earlier said that no one would be able to renew a lease or hold property in perpetuity, and President Muizzu has said leases would not “auto-renew.” In the recording, Muththalib also said the master developer agreement would explicitly ban celebrating other religions’ festivals, such as Christmas, at Rasmalé. He defended Eagle Hills chairman Mohamed Alabbar against claims of ties to Zionists, saying those links were from “a bit earlier, not now.” And he said the deal was negotiated confidentially and directly with Alabbar to keep out corruption and middlemen.