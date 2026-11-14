‘Listen, Alabbar’: scenes from the rally against the Rasmalé deal
Opposition parties unite behind calls for a referendum.
Artwork: Dosain
3 hours ago
Crowds gathered at the artificial beach in Malé on a rainy Friday night to protest against the government’s deal to hand 500 hectares of Rasmalé to UAE developer Eagle Hills. About 1,000 people turned out – many with umbrellas and raincoats – after a weeks-long campaign for a public referendum.
The "Noonekey" (No) rally was organised by the "Dhivehinge Bin Dhivehinnah" (Maldivian land for Maldivians) movement and backed by the main opposition Maldivian Democratic Party and former President Abdulla Yameen's People’s National Front. It capped a day of build-up: three opposition-aligned TV stations – Raajje TV, Channel 13 and Aslu TV – and the news outlet Adhadhu ran joint special coverage from 8am.
On stage, Yameen vowed that the next government – "whether mine or the MDP’s" – would annul the agreement without compensation and prosecute those involved. "Alabbar, listen. Zionists, listen. Even if this land is given to them, it will be taken back," he said, addressing Eagle Hills chairman Mohamed Alabbar.
He called on ruling party members, lawmakers, police and soldiers to speak out. Those who do not would be "complicit in the crime," he warned.
Yameen was one of three presidential hopefuls at the rally. Fayyaz Ismail, the former MDP chairman and economic minister, and former vice president Faisal Naseem also attended, though neither spoke.
Sheikh Imran Abdulla accused Infrastructure Minister Dr Abdulla Muththalib of taking bribes from Alabbar, allegations that both the minister and the president have denied.
Tweet: PNC MP Ahmed Azaan.
Ali Hussain, a lawyer and the movement’s spokesman, said settling foreigners, “especially people of non-Islamic faiths”, was not in the ruling party’s 2023 manifesto and the president was constitutionally obliged to put it to a vote.
Kendhoo MP Mauroof Zakir told the joint broadcast the campaign would end only if the project was scrapped or put to a referendum. “Someone who took a vote on cutting down banyan trees – why shouldn’t a matter of this scale go to a vote?” he asked, referring to President Dr Mohamed Muizzu’s show of hands at a Villimalé community meeting.
Organisers insisted the event was neither a protest nor a political rally, after police said they had not been briefed and appealed for it to stay within legal bounds. After meeting police, the organisers said they had given assurances it would be peaceful and end by 10:30pm. The rally closed with a prayer shortly after 10pm.
All photos by Anoof Junaid for the Maldives Independent.
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