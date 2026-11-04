Residency for sale: what we know about Rasmalé, Ayla and the Pearl visa
Who is buying, who is selling and who is checking the money.
Artwork: Dosain
What is the Rasmalé deal?
10 per cent of Eagle Hills' revenue from first sales and leases, which Muththalib projects at US$3.1 billion over 10 years
a fee of 4 per cent of a property's value every time it changes hands
tourism GST on the businesses that operate there
What is the land worth?
What is Project Ayla?
And the Pearl Residence?
How do the three fit together?
Can foreigners own land in the Maldives?
So how have foreigners been buying property here until now?
Hasn't the Maldives offered residency to investors before?
What is the row about leases that "reset"?
How did we get here?
Who are Henley & Partners?
Why is the firm controversial?
In St Kitts and Nevis, OCCRP found Henley had facilitated passport applications for nearly a dozen figures, including high-profile politicians and alleged criminals and fugitives.
Malta's citizenship-by-investment programme, which Henley helped set up, was struck down as unlawful by the Court of Justice of the European Union in 2025.
OCCRP reported that Henley was involved, through a Cypriot intermediary, in a citizenship application for the fugitive Malaysian financier Jho Low. Henley says Low "was never a client" and "was specifically rejected as such".
OCCRP reported allegations that Kälin secretly funded election campaigns in St Kitts and elsewhere in return for rights to market passport schemes. Henley "categorically rejects" them.
What did the Maldives sign?
How will Henley be paid?
Who decides who gets a visa?
What is former President Nasheed's link to Henley?
Did Henley's chairman pitch Maldivian homes to Israelis?
How did a resort lease become a township?
April 2024: BluRock Ocean Investments Holding Ltd becomes a shareholder in the leaseholder, Crystal Holdings
March 2025: The SEZ Board of Investments gives Crystal Holdings an initial permit for a "sustainable township"
November 2025: Parliament amends the SEZ Act to create townships with their own tax breaks
December 2025: Full SEZ permit; Muizzu designates Ayla the first township on 31 December
January 2026: Groundbreaking
What is actually being built?
Who owns it?
What does a township have to include?
What do people nearby make of it?
What has it done to the reef?
Are more townships on the way?
What is a special economic zone?
Income tax of 5 per cent for 10 years, then 10 per cent for the next 10
No income tax on profits from villa sales
No import duty on construction materials and other capital goods
A transfer tax on villa leases of 1 per cent on the first sale, 2 per cent on the second and 4 per cent on every sale after that
So what does the state earn when a villa is sold?
Why does the four per cent keep coming up?
Is a zone really 'a state within a state'?
Why do anti-money laundering watchdogs worry about golden visas?
How could a villa and a visa be used to launder money?
Isn't residency less risky than selling passports?
What makes the Maldives' set-up a particular worry?
Bank secrecy in the zones. A regulation lets licensed offshore banks operate in the special economic zones and offer trust services, vehicles often used to hold assets out of sight. It bars the authorities, the banks, their auditors and anyone else with access to their records from disclosing information on the banks' major shareholders, beneficial owners or customers without a court order or the person's consent.
Hidden owners. Companies must file the names of anyone owning 25 per cent or more with the registrar, but there is no public register. Foreign companies will be allowed to buy homes at Ayla, the economic ministry confirmed. The real owners of Ayla's developers are not public either.
Risks not assessed. The Asia/Pacific Group on Money Laundering, the regional watchdog, found in its 2025 evaluation that the Maldives had not assessed the risks posed by companies that could operate in the zones. It cited the government's finding that real estate is "highly vulnerable" to money laundering and flagged the lack of clear rules for trusts.
Few resources to check. "We have very few resources in the Maldives. We're talking about billionaires, and we wouldn't know if the world's big mafia gangs come and operate there," Shamheed said.
Has anyone assessed those risks since?
Hasn't the Maldives been here before?
What do the government and Henley say?
What would proper safeguards look like?
Public registers. "The framework ought to require firstly a publicly searchable beneficial ownership register. Secondly, a public land ownership register for property inside SEZs. This should include who owns what, when it was acquired, and for how much," said Ahid. "Us citizens have a right to know who is buying property in our country."
Independent oversight and enforcement. "Full transparency over beneficial ownership, genuinely independent oversight of procurement and approvals, and enforcement systems that can trace, freeze, and recover illicit funds, including across borders," said Azza.
An enabling law. Shamheed and Fayyaz both want a dedicated law setting out the fees, the vetting and the grounds for refusal.
Clean money, local benefits. Surak's test: due diligence strong enough to ensure "their money is clean" and benefits that stay in the country.
Who is for this and who is against?
Is the row straining ties with the UAE?
Hasn't each side said the opposite before?
Why do Israel and Jews keep coming up?
What do religious scholars say?
How have the government and Eagle Hills handled the media?
Could a future government undo the deal?
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