Residency for sale: what we know about Rasmalé, Ayla and the Pearl visa

Several have spoken out against Rasmalé. Sheikh Fazloon bin Mohamed described the leases as "an endless cycle". The Ilmuveringe Gulhun report, dated 17 October, calls the project "neither impermissible in itself nor harmful in itself" but objects to its terms: leases that do not end, an unpublished contract, no competitive process and resort norms beside the capital. Citing the agreement of Khaybar, it argues that such land must stay under Muslim authority, on a lease with a known term. The greatest religious risk is not churches or festivals but resort norms in a permanent district of 30,000 people next to Malé, it says. The report concluded that the government has a religious duty to pause the project, then renegotiate it or withdraw before signing a definitive agreement. The network has sent the report to the President's Office and parliament, Adhadhu reported.