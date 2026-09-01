'Daily budget for this website reached': nowhere left to buy a dollar

The Foreign Currency Act in January 2025 made it mandatory for resorts to exchange US$500 per tourist (US$25 for guesthouses) with an option for 20 per cent of revenue; a 30 per cent surcharge on Chinese shopping sites from July 2025; a rule from June 2025 obliging banks to sell 90 per cent of their foreign currency proceeds to the central bank at MVR15.42 (30 per cent of which is sent back to the banks); card caps in May; the BML investment scheme in June; and now 40 per cent, monthly, with the US$500 option removed.