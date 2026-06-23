A journalist fought to keep his prison notes. Here's what was in them.

Shahzan left that day. From his cell, he called out to other inmates, asking about the man. The neighbouring inmates sent him a note. It said when the inmate gets upset he breaks items in his cell like the bulb and the fan and bangs the walls. The shower had similarly been broken with no repair and there was no bucket or jug for water. No functioning light or fan remained. The rotting food was left untouched because no one wants to enter or go near the cell – when staff or inmates approached or came inside, he became violent and hurts them. When he’s upset sometimes he even throws some of the rotting food outside. Though medication was brought to him, no one ensured he took it.