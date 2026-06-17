Maggots, blunt razors and nightly raids: a journalist's 15 days in Maafushi

In the wing, almost all cells are provided with mental health medication every morning. I only noticed this after 2-3 days. One morning after breakfast I laid down. When I woke up there were pills on the ledge of my cell entrance. Then I thought we had missed them when we cleaned the cell. But even the next day I was reading a book after breakfast and he came and gave the medication. I asked him what kind of medication it was and why he was bringing it here. He said it is being brought to my cell and I said I do not have any mental health condition, I also did not request medication from the doctor either. Then he said sorry and left with it. This is how common strong mental health medication is there. They brought it to my cell on seven days. I asked the inmates in cell number seven next to mine, how much medicine they are given. They said they have received three days worth of medication. It fills two thirds of the box of a Colgate toothpaste tube when three days of medication are in it. Each tablet is cut with a scissor. So two thirds will be filled because there is a lot of medication. That's medication he takes over the course of three days. Some of the inmates have lost senses in their mouth or their mouth is drooping from taking mental health medication continuously. They abuse the medication, like they take ten pills at the same time. They will also call out that they have a specific medication, they will say so " I can give ten pills, send two rashu bidi" So when they get some tobacco they will send the pills. They exchange it (but trade might be a better word) and take the medication and sleep for about a day and a half. Because they have been isolated for so long they take medication to sleep. Humaam does this too. He will not take the dose he gets and takes all of them together. Then he will get hyper beyond control, he will hit the walls, the floor and the entrance. He even injures his limbs, that's how hard he hits. They cannot attend to him, the duty officers are hesitant to go in front of his cell. He is calmed down by the inmates. They send him a rashu bidi with every meal. They tell him that if he shouts they will not give it to him. Then he calms down. This dangerous person as in, this man who shouts in anger, if they say they will not give him the bidi, even his tone changes. He will go hide in the toilet on his own and say 'I am in the toilet, I am being good. Bring it'. His family sends him enough to buy one bundle of bidi and because he is not well, he finishes it within about two days.