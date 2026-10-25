Rebuilding Maldives: the alternatives to the party-system and capitalist politics

Economic contradictions: capitalist economics is driven by conflicting and irreconcilable class interests. Material/historical dialectics is the scientific tool developed over countless years (still relevant today) to dissect this. Not everyone has to by-heart this; there should just be efforts at spreading awareness of its simplest applications. For example: the capitalist class here – that is, the resort elites, the wealthiest of the wealthiest, next to the landlord elites, bureaucrats, bankers, and state entrepreneurs — want to maximise the landmass for capital accumulation from tourism for their own profits. The working class wants landmass for housing, education, basic infrastructure, and so on. Clearly, these two interests cannot coexist together. One must win, and the other must lose.