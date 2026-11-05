For foreign workers, the right to strike ends at the airport

"We looked into them. There are humans who have a criminal mind. There are protests going on right now in Bangladesh, after shutting down 500 factories. Bangladesh people are very practiced in this way of protesting. They are protesting, makes sense they would work for their rights. The electric and water bills there are rising and they get a very small basic income so they want it to be doubled... look at how Sheikh Hasina was brought down recently. The country was liberated by Mujibur Rahman, he was their national hero, but they cut off his [statue's] head, urinated on his decapitated [statue's] head and set fire to his [former] home. That is the criminal mindset of them. The majority of the population has this mindset... Maldives cannot be held hostage by foreigners."