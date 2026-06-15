Back at the top, bound by a bargain: Nasheed and the road to 2028

The government answered in kind. Two days after Nasheed's win, Muizzu travelled to Dhaalu Meedhoo to mark PNC's capture of the island council presidency, a seat secured only on a rerun after a tied vote. He used the rally to cast MDP as a "destructive" force and PNC as the "constructive" alternative, a dichotomy that dates to former President Maumoon Abdul Gayoom, who first deployed it against MDP, and Nasheed in particular, painting him as secular and irreligious. Muizzu leaned on the same religious and nationalist themes, accusing MDP of dismantling Arabic and Islamic education across its two terms, of normalising drugs and vaping, and of bending Maldivian foreign policy to a particular country – an apparent reference to India, with which Muizzu now maintains close ties of his own. MDP had sought to normalise relations with Israel, whereas his government had barred Israeli passport holders, the president said.