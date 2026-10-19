Settling foreigners in the Maldives: what we need to think about

Even before any foreigners have become residents, we can already see how things work when institutions are weak. The fruit and vegetable trade at the market is controlled by people from one foreign country. People from a foreign country have moved into the Maldives' construction sector and already control a very large share of that business. On Maafushi, Guraidhoo and other islands, many foreigners are already running guesthouse businesses in Maldivians' names. In such business dealings, many Maldivians go with the foreigner because the price he offers is better than a Maldivian's. Ordinary Maldivians cannot compete. That is what happens when the gap in spending power is wide. The laws are there. The regulations are there too. But even now, these things are not being stopped. This is the second reason. We are trying to bring in and settle a group of foreigners whose spending power is many times that of ordinary Maldivians, while this country still has no institutions that will, or can, protect Maldivians' interests. When I started writing this piece, every cabinet minister in the government was dining with the head of Eagle Hills, the partner in the Rasmalé deal. That is the shameful state of our country's institutions. Ordinary Maldivians do not believe these rulers will put Maldivians' interests first. Beyond that, given how the Maldives' political system works, few Maldivians would deny that it is a system money can buy influence in, where things get done the way the moneyed want.