“Killing without touching”: the fight over Villimalé’s grove

But Humaida Abdul Ghafoor, an environmental advocate, said the developer has poured concrete over the soil where the grove stands. "This means the trees will die. That is killing without touching. The outcome will be the same." Trees older than 50 years are protected by law, which was binding "whether it's the council, housing ministry, or BML [Bank of Maldives]," she said, noting that the council has not created the registry of protected trees the law requires. "I don't believe you could build a 17-storey building there in a way that doesn't damage trees. That can't be done. You can say it but it won't be true."