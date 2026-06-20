Scenes from Malé’s sanctuary suburb, before the bridge

Looking toward Villingili from across the water as ferries make their morning commute. For decades, this short boat ride has served as a daily transition between worlds, a five-minute journey separating the chaotic capital from the quiet of the island. With the bridge connection nearly complete, this slow, water-bound ritual will soon give way to a permanent highway link. While it is still too soon to tell exactly how this connectivity will reshape Villingili, the direct link will undoubtedly bring irreversible changes to both the island's landscape and way of life.