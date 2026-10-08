Student's messages endorsing rape alarm parents

"I want to remind parents that the young community is very online and to keep an eye on it. Instead of giving the internet to kids and leaving them be, keep an eye on their online behaviour. To have those conversations. In the past, kids would not hear about rape cases to joke about it. But now because they are online, they will hear about it, there is no way when a big global case is happening a 13-year-old does not hear about it. So have those conversations with your kids because they will be exposed to it. I think these are the kind of things that happen when they don't get information from parents and responsible adults."