'None of the cameras work': a National Art Gallery that cannot secure its own building

"[We] have to exhibit at the National Art Gallery because we don't have any other place, that is as big if we are to hold a good one. People only come when we hold it there. When we hold it at other venues people don't come. But the National Art Gallery needs to be provided with security. For example, we are having an international exhibition. We are going to hold one soon, but even with that, when we keep things from foreigners, what is the guarantee that this will not happen?"