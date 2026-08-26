'None of the cameras work': a National Art Gallery that cannot secure its own building
A theft exposed failures artists had been raising for years.
Artwork: Dosain
4 hours ago
The bag sat inside the National Art Gallery's preparation room. A security camera was directly overhead. Underneath it, six of days of work were coming down. It was just after 5pm and the team was coordinating the packing of screens, projectors and the tablets visitors had spent three days touching.
But the camera was not recording. Neither was any other camera in the building, the staff would later concede.
It was only after they went home that the team realised a laptop, tablet and computer parts inside the bag were missing. They returned to the venue and checked with vendors and partners. Then they approached gallery staff to request camera footage.
"There's CCTV cameras everywhere, so when we came in here we all had that sense of security that this is the national gallery, there's security cameras," Ali Fariu, known as Aikko, from the creative agency Engon, told the Maldives Independent.
"No one would even actually think that the cameras in the national gallery don't work."
Engon had organised the PULSE data-visualisation exhibition that took place from 18 to 20 August, described as an "interactive and immersive exhibition on demographic resilience and the changing population of the Maldives." The agency hosted the exhibition in partnership with UNFPA and the Maldives Bureau of Statistics.
The National Art Gallery is one of only two exhibition spaces left in Malé and the only one large enough for a major show. Artists pay MVR11,000 (US$700) a day and hand over work worth much more. Exhibitors, artists and students who have used the space over the past several years told the Maldives Independent they no longer trust the building. The preparation room do not lock, power has been cut mid-exhibition and the gallery's own equipment has disappeared without explanation, they said.
Years of unanswered incidents
Speaking on the condition of anonymity, a participant in the Maldives National University's 2024 final-year art exhibition, held at the gallery, told the Maldives Independent an installation was found damaged several days into the show, a pasted sketch torn from its backing.
Students asked to review camera footage. They were also told the cameras were not functioning. "We just wanted to see footage of the camera because we wanted to prove to our teachers that it wasn't a weak installation," they said.
"For us what's more important is, we weren't able to prove that our installations weren't weak, because the cameras were not working. I mean the [artwork being] damaged is not why we were concerned, we were concerned because it was an assignment for us."
A prominent local artist, who has held multiple exhibitions at the venue over several years, described a pattern of unresolved incidents.
During an exhibition two years ago, a power cable was cut on a Friday afternoon and gallery management initially declined to intervene.
"Artists started to buy candles like the electric ones. Then I called someone at the President's Office and said the exhibition opens tonight and that senior figures will come, the sponsors are big companies and that artists will be at the exhibition holding candles and it will be a bad look for the government. When I raised it to that level, they were able to provide power. This was the second time the power cable has been cut at one of my exhibitions there," they said.
In 2024, three air-conditioner outdoor units were stolen from the gallery grounds, the artist said. Police were unable to recover them after the units were reportedly moved into a structure on the grounds that was subject to a court-ordered access restriction.
"I have even said before that when they are going up to remove the AC, there will come a day when they go in and steal paintings and artworks. If they can take an outdoor unit," they said.
The unit wasn't the only thing that disappeared.
"Before there was a device used to play music at the gallery. At my last exhibition, when I asked for it to play music, they said they do not know where it is. It has been stolen. When one of their internal things is being lost and not found, then how can [they] find something that belongs to us," the artist said.
"[We] have to exhibit at the National Art Gallery because we don't have any other place, that is as big if we are to hold a good one. People only come when we hold it there. When we hold it at other venues people don't come. But the National Art Gallery needs to be provided with security. For example, we are having an international exhibition. We are going to hold one soon, but even with that, when we keep things from foreigners, what is the guarantee that this will not happen?"
Shimhaq, a local digital artist with close to 12 years of experience, said the core problem was the gallery's failure to disclose known limitations before booking.
"If we rent a place, any place, if there are certain things lacking, they should let us know. Because we are paying the full price assuming that all services are available," he said, adding that he would be unlikely to exhibit at the gallery again.
"The National Art Gallery is supposed to be the one place that should be at the forefront in prospering Maldivian talent. This is what they are doing though and that is a very sad state of affairs.
"I think private galleries are also a better option right now at the moment. Paying that much, when you pay a premium its much better to exhibit elsewhere compared to the [national] gallery."
Six days, MVR66,000, one missing bag
According to Aikko from Engon, the agency whose bag was stolen after last week's exhibition, gallery staff initially placed responsibility on the exhibitors.
"When we asked [for the camera footage] they got really defensive. They jumped immediately to blaming us. There was no support, no sign of empathy or anything. It seemed like they were reading out a statement, saying it's our responsibility," Aikko recalled.
"Took us a couple rounds of asking over and over again and eventually, very hesitantly said, 'none of the cameras work, it's our responsibility.'"
With no internal footage available, the exhibitors contacted police. Officers used external CCTV footage from the surrounding area to establish that a man had entered, taken the bag and exited through the gallery's back gate. It took about three hours to confirm this.
"We don't know how he got access to the backdoor," Aikko said. "Did he go through the garden? We don't know. A thief is a thief, right? We won't know at the end of the day."
Aikko said the gallery's security guard was also unable to account for how the theft occurred. "When we went and asked the guard, he was not able to provide a response. There was a lot of things like that," he said.
The laptop has since been recovered with police assistance.
The exhibition was booked under a contract with Engon at a rate of MVR11,000 per day across six days, two for assembly, three for the exhibition itself, and one for dismantling, totalling MVR66,000. Aikko said the contract did not specify what services or security measures were included in that rate, and that the preparation room was not lockable. However, a rule to vacate the premises by 10pm every night was communicated.
"When someone comes up with a price they include amenities and services and security should be included as part of the MVR11,000," he said.
Aikko said the estimated value of the lost equipment was MVR15,000–17,000 based on current market prices, which he described as a fortunate outcome given the scale of the exhibition.
"That was us being very lucky," Aikko said, noting that one wall installation alone, featuring multiple tablets, had been valued at US$20,000 to US$25,000.
The exhibition was full of large screens and projections with colourful presentations of data. Many installations also had devices such as tablets placed in front of them for audience interaction.
Subsequent attempts to get a fuller explanation from gallery management were unsuccessful, according to Aikko. An assistant director, who had been in the role for about three months, was unable to say why the cameras were non-functional or why exhibitors hadn't been informed in advance.
" I kept asking him that, as the assistant director are you saying you did not know the cameras here do not work? And he said, 'yeah, something like that might happen,' and I said no it should not have happened and he said he has only been there for three months."
A meeting with senior management was proposed but did not materialise despite repeated follow-up over several days. Aikko said the incident, and the response to it, took a toll beyond the financial loss.
"We are a very young company. We are a creative artists' company of five people. This is our second exhibition and the biggest one so far and it was years in the making," he explained. "It was a lot of work that went into it and for it to end on such a bitter note, I wouldn't call it traumatic but it was a lot of suffering for us."
Asked about future confidence in using the venue, Aikko said that would depend on changes to security and communication.
"The way it is being run now, I don't think we are that confident. If they improve on their security measures and also work towards more transparent communication, then maybe we'll consider. But the way this went about it felt like there's a breach of trust," he said.
"It's disheartening and demotivating. I feel like younger aspiring artists would find it even harder."
Aikko also raised concerns about the gallery's permanent collection.
"That's public property. If something from that is damaged, we are losing a lot of our heritage, right? That's also one of our biggest concerns. It's not just about losing a laptop, this goes far beyond that. That should not be the condition of a state-run national gallery."
Under review
A media official at the National Centre for the Arts, which operates under the heritage and culture ministry and manages the National Arts Gallery, said it was "currently looking into this matter and conducting the necessary review to establish the relevant facts and circumstances."
"Once the review has been completed, we will be in a position to provide a clear and accurate response to the questions raised," the official said regarding questions posed by the Maldives Independent. "We appreciate your patience and understanding while this matter is being reviewed. A response will be provided upon completion of the review."
Aikko said what exhibitors want is assurance. "They should release a public statement apologising to everyone, noting this will not happen again. I'm fine with even just that much," he said.
"For them to actually meet up with us, to speak with us even face to face, and ensure that this will not reoccur and that they are improving, that's all we want."
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