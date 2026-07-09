Measles cases rise sixfold in three weeks as Maldives outbreak accelerates

"If a person doesn't die, some people might not see it as that serious. But I feel it is still big," he said. Infected children miss school; parents miss work; patients must be isolated and treated with personal protective equipment. In some cases, hospitalised children are put on a drip. Some complications appear only later. Cognitive impairment has been documented as long as a year after recovery. More severe outcomes include pneumonia, blindness and encephalitis, rarer conditions that become more likely as case numbers climb. Complications are also more likely among people with underlying conditions such as diabetes or kidney disease.