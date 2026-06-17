Housing need, measles rise and drug den

STO said onions remain available at MVR 13 (US$ 0.8) a kilo and that it would begin wholesale sales next week, after reports on social media of shortages and rising prices. The state trading company said it had seen posts claiming onions were hard to find and selling at inflated prices, but that stock was available as before at the unchanged MVR 13 a kilo, and that it was also arranging supply to its regional stores. Onions normally sell at shops for MVR 16 to 18 a kilo, but two weeks ago Malé shops were charging MVR 30 to 35.