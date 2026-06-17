Housing need, measles rise and drug den

The housing ministry received 58,505 applications for land and flats under the government's "Housing for All" policy, after the deadline closed at 2am following a third extension. Across the programmes, 35,930 applications were for flats and 22,575 for plots of land. The family housing programme drew 45,644 applications – 35,818 for flats and 9,826 for land – while the Goathigedhoru programme drew 12,861, almost all for land (12,749, against 112 for flats). The scheme is to allocate 15,000 plots, from Rasmalé, and 7,900 flats, in Hulhumalé.
HPA reported five new measles cases last week, bringing this year's total to 20, with most cases among Maldivian adults over 18 and only two foreign nationals affected. Of 489 identified contacts, 88 remain active cases. HPA has vaccinated 220 contacts who had not completed two vaccine doses and 1,118 frontline healthcare workers, while urging anyone with fever and a rash to seek medical care promptly, wear a mask, and self-isolate if tested for measles until results arrive. The Maldives eliminated measles in 2017, but this outbreak is notable for spreading widely among Maldivians rather than being confined to foreign residents.
Addu City Maradhoofeydhoo's "Ummeedhu" house was closed for 90 days under a magistrate court order, marking the second such closure in Addu City over suspected drug use on the premises, after Seenu Hithadhoo's "Laamiyaage" was similarly closed on June 8. Police said unauthorised entry to closed premises during the order period is a criminal offence and that they will continue identifying and closing other suspected drug dens across the city.
STO said onions remain available at MVR 13 (US$ 0.8) a kilo and that it would begin wholesale sales next week, after reports on social media of shortages and rising prices. The state trading company said it had seen posts claiming onions were hard to find and selling at inflated prices, but that stock was available as before at the unchanged MVR 13 a kilo, and that it was also arranging supply to its regional stores. Onions normally sell at shops for MVR 16 to 18 a kilo, but two weeks ago Malé shops were charging MVR 30 to 35.
Customs seized more than 1,000 vape cartridges smuggled into the country, hidden in potato chip cans and chocolate powder packets. The vapes were discovered during a special operation at the Malé commercial harbour on June 14 and 15, after suspecting a sea shipment contained illegal goods. Customs recovered 1,108 vape cartridges and 27 devices, and said it was investigating further.
The Islamic University launched the IUM Legal Clinic, offering free legal aid including advice, document drafting, and preparation of agreements and powers of attorney, while training law students in practical casework. Cases submitted via a Google Form will be assessed for feasibility, with eligible cases researched by student teams under licensed lawyer supervision before a consultation is arranged.
Maldives Correctional Service launched 10 new courses for inmates and officers, including Qira'at certificates, an advanced diploma in correctional management, and vocational training in sewing, agriculture, and electrical work, alongside certificate awards for completed programmes. Home Affairs Minister Ali Ihusaan said legislative amendments are being drafted to deduct one day from a sentence for each day spent in rehabilitation, with the goal of ensuring inmates leave with qualifications a tier higher than when they entered, among roughly 1,400 currently incarcerated. Commissioner of Prisons Hassan Zareer said the courses reflect two and a half years of work to raise operational standards, with internal industrial projects run jointly by officers and inmates.
A mosque built by businessman Mohamed Solih, known for the "Dims" brand, opened in Addu Hulhudhoo. Solih, who was awarded the Nishan Muliege Sharafuge Izzaiy last year for long service to the state, built the 200-capacity mosque after endowing his own plot on the island as waqf.