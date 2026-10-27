Infant deaths, interest bills and divorces: stories from the 2026 statistical yearbook
Plus fewer pension members, more foreign workers and falling births.
Artwork: Dosain
Infant deaths at highest rate since 2006
Fewer births, more divorces, smaller households
Interest bill quadrupled
Pension scheme records 10,000 fewer employees
Civil service shrinks for the first time since 2017
More foreign workers than foreign residents
Honourable mentions:
Cars. Registered cars rose 76 per cent in three years, from 8,606 in 2021 to 15,178 in 2024. That includes a 26 per cent rise in 2024 alone. There are five times as many cars as in 2010. Motorcycles rose 16 per cent in 2024 to 164,307. Figures for 2025 are not yet available.
Hulhumalé. Since 2022, more electricity has been produced in Hulhumalé than in Malé: 437 million kWh compared to 324 million in 2025. Malé used a record 450 million kWh last year, far more than it produced. Water distributed in Hulhumalé has grown 2.7 times since 2019.
Tourism. Arrivals (2.25 million) and tourism receipts (US$5.57 billion) both hit records in 2025. But beds in operation have grown 43 per cent since 2019, while bed-nights grew 29 per cent. Bed utilisation was 58.5 per cent, down from 62.3 per cent in 2019. Guest houses now hold a quarter of all registered beds, 16,824 in total, up from 481 in 2006.
Schools. Two in five students now study in Malé, including Hulhumalé and Villimalé, up from fewer than three in 10 in 2010. Enrolment in the atolls fell to 59,240 in 2024. The gross enrolment ratio for grades 11 and 12 was 41 per cent.
Welfare. The number of people receiving the disability allowance has more than quadrupled since 2011 to 14,989. Spending on it more than doubled between 2022 and 2025 to MVR624 million. Basic pension recipients rose 47 per cent since 2019 to 25,650.
Bank loans. Loans that the pocketbook lists as "not adequately described" reached MVR10.1 billion in 2025. That is more than a quarter of all lending to the private sector and 14 times the 2010 figure. Lending for real estate jumped 58 per cent in 2024 to MVR3.5 billion.
Fisheries. The fish catch recovered 39 per cent to 150,133 tonnes in 2025 after falling a third in 2024. The yellowfin catch was still 41 per cent below its 2016 level, and the catch of non-tuna marine fish has fallen 87 per cent since 2013.
Heat. The three hottest years in Malé in the 21 years covered were the last three. The average daily maximum was 32.8°C in 2023, 32.1°C in 2024 and 31.9°C in 2025.
Phone calls. Minutes spent on international phone calls fell 94 per cent between 2014 and 2025.
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