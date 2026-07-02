A WHO rate, unseen studies and a U-turn: Maldives makes cigarettes cheaper

According to the bill's annex, cigarette imports fell 77.5 percent in 2025 compared with 2024. It went down a further 21.4 percent by May this year. The fall was attributed to "behavioural changes" among importers and smokers. Conceding that demand after a duty cut is difficult to estimate, the bill projected a 50 percent rise in imports over the second half of the year – up from 64,235,819 to 91,358,413 sticks – if the change takes effect on July 1. But duty receipts were estimated to come in MVR 21.4 million below the MVR 537.6 million (US$ 32 million) budgeted from cigarette duty for 2026.