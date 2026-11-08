A hunger strike and a justice system out of answers

It made me think of what happens at a Maldivian resort when a guest locks the room key inside and goes to tell a restaurant waiter they have lost it. The waiter will not say, “That’s nothing to do with me, go to reception – it’s not my job.” Nor will he say he does not know what to do about it. He will take the guest to someone who can sort out a key and make sure the guest can get back into the room. The people who do this are not highly educated. They do not hold degrees in law and sharia. They do not have letters and titles before their names. He probably would not even know where America’s biggest military academy is. But resort management has taught the waiter one thing: service. A culture of service. Maldivian tourism stays world-class because that culture of service is so strong. I find it hard to accept that this quality is missing in government – among the police, prosecutors and home ministry staff just one island over.