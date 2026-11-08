Manned drone, monsoon damage and same-sex wedding

MACL agreed to pay MVR1.76 billion (US$114 million) to take over land reclamation contracts that HDC had awarded to Capital Marine and Civil Construction (CMC) at Hulhumalé Phase 3, Thilafushi and Giraavaru Falhu, Adhadhu reported, citing audited accounts. Under a deed of novation signed in October 2025, a newly created MACL subsidiary took over CMC’s obligations. MACL’s 2025 accounts show MVR323.8 million paid by the end of the year, with the remaining MVR1.43 billion due this year. Under the original 2023 agreements, CMC was to be paid in land and development rights. It now receives cash and continues the work as a subcontractor, while the airport company’s subsidiary is entitled to the land. The arrangement had not been made public. In July 2025, Infrastructure Minister Dr Abdulla Muththalib said the government was trying to cancel the contracts without compensating CMC, claiming it had been paid US$35 million for US$20 million of work at Giraavaru. MACL’s borrowings rose by MVR3.2 billion last year, to MVR16.6 billion.