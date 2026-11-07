Eight insects in a jar: the poems Hawla Riza wrote for her father

This narrative poem (which harks back to her dhonmoosa walks with her father) is easy to follow, easy to understand. But there’s something deeper here, obscured by the simple language. First, it’s the child’s turn to go but she pretends not to hear her father and lingers, and the father waits for her. And then she is sharing that same memory with him as an adult, a recollection of how she pretended not to hear him. Next, the grief-stricken person on her father’s bed after he has been called back, denying his absence, the eight insects now mirrored by an equal number of inanimate objects – pillows. The poem is suffused with time and transformation: youth turning to age, presence becoming absence, life becoming inert. But something is retained: memory, like insects trapped in the jar, to be observed and preserved yet utterly dead, memory, the sole survivor of time’s discrete and damning movement.