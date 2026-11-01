Thilamalé milestone, Aasandha co-payment and Salaf row

Religious NGO Jamiyyathu Salaf denied an Adhadhu report that it had endorsed allowing followers of other religions to settle in the Maldives under certain conditions, calling the story “categorically false.” The report was based on a statement Salaf issued on the Rasmalé project. Salaf said it had only urged that every development project uphold the Maldives’ 100 per cent Islamic identity. Its president, Abdulla bin Janab, called the report “propaganda.” Adhadhu stood by its story. It noted that Salaf’s original statement described Rasmalé as a project where large numbers of foreigners of different religions and cultures would live long-term. The statement urged the current and future governments to frame agreements and laws that would shut out advocacy for religious freedom and protect the country’s Islamic identity. Adhadhu said that amounted to conditional support.