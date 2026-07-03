U-turn ratification, school absenteeism and financial expo

STELCO posted a profit of MVR 239 million last year, up around 30 percent on 2024's MVR 181 million, according to a financial audit. The state electricity company earned MVR 3.3 billion in revenue against MVR 2.6 billion in costs, with the higher profit helped by lower finance costs. Those costs fell partly because the finance ministry has suspended charging interest on several government loans since 2023. In 2025, the government waived MVR 11.5 million in accrued interest, treating it as a capital contribution, an arrangement the auditor flagged as unrecorded and unresolved. Auditor General Hussain Niyazy also qualified the accounts over an MVR 1.29 billion government loan from 2009 for the fourth powerhouse project, whose balance the office could not verify, 17 years on, for lack of a signed agreement. The company declared a dividend of MVR 143 million to the government for 2025.