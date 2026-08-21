Money license, pension chief and special insurance

Yazmeedh Mohamed was appointed CEO of the Pension Office, despite coming third in the interviews for the post, Adhadhu reported. Sources told it that Ahmed Zuhoor, a former minister, customs commissioner general and STELCO managing director, scored first, and that the board appointed Yazmeedh under pressure from the President's Office. Yazmeedh, who stood for parliament on a PNC ticket, is the first person appointed to the post without fund management or significant financial sector experience. He was previously President's Muizzu's representative on the JSC, where sources told Adhadhu he had phoned judges asking them to act in particular ways because of instructions "from above". He resigned from the judicial watchdog on 18 May and takes up the pension post on Sunday for a five-year term.