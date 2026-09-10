Discounted plot, port relocation and forex crackdown

British Prime Minister Andy Burnham told the House of Commons that the Chagos deal secures the long-term legal basis for operating the Diego Garcia military base for 99 years, and that the US-UK military partnership and regional security will remain unaffected. Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch argued that handing sovereignty to Mauritius and then leasing back the base weakens Britain's defence posture and inflates costs. The remarks came after President Muizzu wrote to British Prime Minister Andy Burnham asking him to reopen talks on sovereignty over the Chagos Islands. A spokesperson said the president was "deeply disappointed" Britain did not consult the Maldives when Keir Starmer agreed to cede the archipelago to Mauritius. The Foreign Office said it speaks to Maldivian counterparts regularly on a range of issues, but that sovereignty over Chagos is a matter for the UK and Mauritius, "which is why the previous government launched negotiations with Mauritius on the issue in 2022, rather than with the Maldives."