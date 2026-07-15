MIFCO subsidy, cyber crime surge and felled tree

Climate change is affecting drinking water and is one of the main threats to water security, Mohamed Musthafa, the environment ministry's director general, said at a press briefing. He said the biggest challenge was groundwater turning salty and rainwater sources being hit as sea levels rise. On some islands, sewerage systems are buried very shallowly, so heavy rain and flooding damage both water and sewerage systems, and shifting rainfall patterns raise the risk of water contamination in future. He said fresh groundwater on most islands was still of good quality and needed protecting. Over the past 10 years, water has been delivered to an average of 51 islands a year that ran short: 2,333 tonnes, costing an average of MVR 6.4 million a year. Musthafa said this should end within the next year and a half, by when every inhabited island will have a water system in place.