Independence Day, swell surges and launch aground

The Maldives marked the 61st anniversary of gaining independence from British-protectorate status. President Muizzu and First Lady Sajidha Mohamed attended a flag-hoisting at Republic Square at 6am, followed by the official ceremony at the social centre where the president addressed the nation and conferred national honours on four people and recognised 66 others for service to the state. Saudi Prince Mansour bin Mutaib bin Abdulaziz Al Saud was guest of honour at the evening celebrations at Republic Square, which featured a 21-gun salute, a march-past by the MNDF and cadet corps from 15 schools, school performances and fireworks. Bangladeshi Foreign Minister Khalilur Rahman attended as the government's special guest. The MNDF military parade moved through the capital's main thoroughfares.
In his Independence Day address, President Muizzu said his government has freed the Maldives from the "toxic spirit of political retribution" by not jailing any former leaders. He said opposition political activities now face no obstacles, with state facilities made available for internal party elections and meetings, and claimed his government had delivered the greatest democratic freedoms in the country's history.
Muizzu also used his address to reassert the Maldives' claim to the Chagos Islands, saying historical documents, including a letter by Sultan Hassan IX, prove the southern archipelago belongs to the Maldives.
Muizzu said the Maldives maintains friendly relations with all countries except Israel, which he said would not be recognised as long as it continues its actions against Palestinians, and that he was proud to uphold the ban on Israeli passport holders entering the country. He accused previous MDP governments of pursuing a pro-Israel foreign policy while distancing the Maldives from Arab and Islamic nations.
Muizzu also publicly accused Information Commissioner Ahid Rasheed of taking orders from the opposition MDP. The commissioner fined the President's Office MVR2,000 (US$130) last month for repeatedly failing to disclose information under the RTI law. Ahid told Adhadhu he had never received an order, threat or influence from anyone and had worked neutrally throughout. His term ends in September.
Swell surges flooded parts of Malé at midday, damaging property as soldiers worked to pump out the water. Waves washed rocks and sand across the surf point in the eastern corner and hit the Industrial Village at the southwest harbour the hardest, where motorcycles were knocked over into the water. Vehicles parked at the carnival area were flooded and waves entered cafés along the seawall. Sand and rocks were also strewn across sections of the newly reopened Boduthakurufaanu Magu, built on reclaimed lagoon. The surges came at high tide, 0.74m at 11.53am. The Met Office issued a white alert for swell surges from Kaafu to Addu atoll from 10pm to 2.30am, with waves of two to five feet.
A launch carrying 20 people ran aground on the entrance to Malé's south harbour, injuring two, police said. Both were treated at IGMH and neither was seriously hurt. The launch was damaged and police are investigating. Video circulating on social media shows the speedboat veering out of control during the swell surges.
Food inspectors who breach conduct rules can be fined between MVR5,000 and MVR100,000 under a new MFDA regulation now in force. It bars inspectors from giving the agency false information, taking financial benefit, licensing premises without inspecting them or where they do not meet standards, and damaging evidence collected during inspections. Inspectors must declare conflicts of interest and recuse themselves from inspecting premises they work at, run, hold shares in or are connected to by family.
Importing medicine without a licence will carry fines of up to MVR100,000 and suspension of the importer's licence under a new MFDA medicines regulation. Importers and pharmacies will have to re-register in three months. The MFDA must draw up a register of approved medicines within 30 days, review it annually and update it as it changes; importing anything not on it is prohibited. Controlled drugs will require a separate MFDA permit. Manufacturers, importers, suppliers, warehouses, wholesalers, retailers and pharmacies must all register. Breaches draw a warning first, then fines of MVR10,000 to MVR100,000 and suspension of the licence for between 14 days and a year; companies giving false information to register a medicine can be blacklisted and cannot reapply for six months. Individuals may import medicine for personal use for three months, or six with medical records.
The Union of Yellowfin Tuna Fishermen said yellowfin is being bought at unfair prices and fishermen are waiting days in lagoons to offload, with more fish rejected the longer they queue. It said the average price is now MVR35 a kilo. MIFCO buys yellowfin between 10 and 15 kilos at MVR20 a kilo and above 15 kilos at MVR 25. The government's election pledge was to hold the price between MVR80 and MVR100.
Four people received the Order of the Distinguished Rule of Izzuddin at the Independence Day ceremony. Mohamed Latheef, a former education minister and permanent representative to the UN who led the establishment of the Maldives College of Higher Education and most recently served as MNU chancellor. Ibrahim Rasheed Moosa, an Islamic scholar and founding head of Ma'had al-Dirasat al-Islamiyya, who has authored more than 50 works on Islam. Hussain Afeef, a tourism pioneer and MATI chairman who opened the first fully solar-powered resort at Gasfinolhu. Mohamed Moosa, the Champa Wholesale owner who founded the country's first private broadcasters DhiFM and DhiTV. A further 66 people received the National Award for Public Service.