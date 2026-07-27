Independence Day, swell surges and launch aground

Importing medicine without a licence will carry fines of up to MVR100,000 and suspension of the importer's licence under a new MFDA medicines regulation. Importers and pharmacies will have to re-register in three months. The MFDA must draw up a register of approved medicines within 30 days, review it annually and update it as it changes; importing anything not on it is prohibited. Controlled drugs will require a separate MFDA permit. Manufacturers, importers, suppliers, warehouses, wholesalers, retailers and pharmacies must all register. Breaches draw a warning first, then fines of MVR10,000 to MVR100,000 and suspension of the licence for between 14 days and a year; companies giving false information to register a medicine can be blacklisted and cannot reapply for six months. Individuals may import medicine for personal use for three months, or six with medical records.