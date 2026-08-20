Forex crimes, judge suspension and counter petition

Parliament's public accounts committee approved amendments making it an offence to sell foreign currency above the rate or band set by MMA, punishable by fines of MVR25,000 (US$1,620) to MVR1 million. Advertising or promoting such sales carries fines of MVR25,000 to MVR500,000, rising to between MVR100,000 and MVR5 million where a legal entity or registered business is involved. The amendment to the foreign exchange law defines advertising and promoting as publishing, disseminating, repeating or providing information about rates outside the official band through digital means, platforms or any other means. Selling dollars on the black market and trading them for commission are already offences.