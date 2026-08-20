Forex crimes, judge suspension and counter petition

Parliament's public accounts committee approved amendments making it an offence to sell foreign currency above the rate or band set by MMA, punishable by fines of MVR25,000 (US$1,620) to MVR1 million. Advertising or promoting such sales carries fines of MVR25,000 to MVR500,000, rising to between MVR100,000 and MVR5 million where a legal entity or registered business is involved. The amendment to the foreign exchange law defines advertising and promoting as publishing, disseminating, repeating or providing information about rates outside the official band through digital means, platforms or any other means. Selling dollars on the black market and trading them for commission are already offences.
The Maldives Journalists Association and Transparency Maldives condemned the apparent ban on reporting the parallel market exchange rate and urged parliament to reject the bill. The changes would narrow journalists' ability to explain the real state of the financial system, obstruct the media's role in holding policymakers to account and prohibit reporting what is happening in the economy. Reporting a fact about the economy cannot be treated as market manipulation, they said.
The Judicial Service Commission suspended Civil Court Judge Abdulla Ihusan over alleged sexual harassment. He has been relieved of duty for 60 days, the watchdog said, citing the nature of the case and testimony gathered for the investigation. Contrary to some media reports, the suspension was not related to a court case, the JSC said.
Employees of state companies have been ordered to sign the government-backed petition supporting the council land bill, Adhadhu reported. Staff at HDC, RDC, Fenaka, WAMCO and STELCO told Adhadhu that management required them to sign before midnight. An HDC employee said management was checking who signed and that those who did not would face action.
The government has not decided to open a consulate of any country outside of Malé, the foreign ministry said, after the Indian High Commissioner told the Maldives Independent last week that President Muizzu and Prime Minister Modi "had agreed to set up a consulate of India in Addu." The 'Vision Document' adopted during Muizzu's visit to Delhi in October 2024 included working "positively towards establishing a consulate of Maldives in Bengaluru and a consulate of India in Addu city".
HDC told residents to remove garden plots built on the open ground beneath Hulhumalé flats by midnight on Friday, saying anything left will be treated as abandoned and cleared, with no liability for damage. HDC says water collecting in containers is breeding mosquitoes. It has issued guidelines allowing plants in pots and racks or in the ground, exercise, children's play, seating and gatherings, but barring fencing, private use, storage, paving, carpeting, fire, waste and flammable materials.
Hinnavaru Council introduced an MVR2,000 fee for residents who wish to change their registration to a different island. The council said the island’s population of about 2,000 is adversely affected by the relocation and that the administrative fee is intended to encourage population growth.