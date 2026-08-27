Centralising laws, doubled conversion and advisor resignation

The dollar crisis was caused by the government wasting the dollars it received, former finance minister Ibrahim Ameer told an MDP macroeconomic committee press conference. He said the MMA governor is doing what the government wants, announcing the need for contractionary monetary policy while running the opposite, and that MVR6.1 billion has been printed: MVR3.7 billion through the banks and MVR2.4 billion through the Pension Office. He said the government has spent US$285 million on the Rasmalé project and drones while cutting nothing, and that of US$2.6 billion in external financing budgeted over recent years it has raised about US$800 million in two and a half years, much of it project financing arranged earlier. Asked about the MVR8 billion printed under the MDP government, he said the two situations are not comparable.