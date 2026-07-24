Bond scheme, essential medicines and organ transplants

The Supreme Court overturned a Criminal Court decision to dismiss a blackmail case involving Mohamed Fawaz Luthfy, who allegedly posed as a woman and blackmailed another man for six months after obtaining explicit photos and videos, demanding money in exchange for not releasing the material. The Criminal Court had dismissed the case, ruling that it did not meet the threshold to proceed with charges under the Sexual Offences Act because no direct physical or material sexual contact had occurred before the alleged blackmail. In a unanimous ruling, the Supreme Court found that a sexual act cannot be limited to physical conduct alone. The bench held that acts carried out through communication platforms can also constitute sexual acts and said screenshots of conversations between the two men provided sufficient evidence of sexual intent to allow the case to proceed.