Battle lines, missing profiles and protest trial

President Muizzu attacked the MDP as a "destructive" force at a rally held in Dhaalu Meedhoo to celebrate the PNC's win of the island council's presidency, a seat secured only after a tied vote was rerun. The attack came after former President Nasheed swept the MDP chairmanship promising a more combative opposition. The Meedhoo victory followed a run of poor results for the government. The PNC lost the April 4 council elections and referendum, and failed to win the recent parliamentary by-election in Addu City. Muizzu, who visited Meedhoo with his wife Sajidha Mohamed, framed the choice for voters as one between a "constructive" PNC and an MDP whose outlook would harm the country, a decades-old dichotomy that dates to former President Gayoom, who first deployed it against the MDP and Nasheed in particular, casting him as secular and irreligious. Muizzu leaned heavily on the same religious and nationalist themes, accusing the MDP of dismantling Arabic and Islamic education across its two terms in government, of normalising drugs and vaping, and of subordinating Maldivian foreign policy to a particular country – an apparent reference to India, with which Muizzu himself now maintains close ties. The MDP had strengthened relations with Israel, while his own government had banned Israeli passport holders, he said. Muizzu also criticised previous administrations, without naming former President Yameen – who is now in opposition and working with Nasheed and former President Solih – for foreign policy decisions he said were made to please specific countries, citing the Yameen government's severing of ties with Iran, Qatar and the Commonwealth, which the Solih administration later restored. Muizzu said his own foreign policy put Maldivians first. His speech also included a presentation on debt repayment.