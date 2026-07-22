Air services, SOE layoffs and pension bond

The Maldives and Ethiopia signed a bilateral air services agreement and an MoU on air services. The deal "paves the way for Ethiopian Airlines to launch direct flights between Addis Ababa and the Maldives, with the opportunity to use fifth freedom rights to connect onward to Asia and the Pacific," Tourism and Civil Aviation Minister Mohamed Ameen said.
MDP warned that the PCB's directive to cut state-owned enterprise workforces by 33 percent would eliminate around 14,733 jobs and called on the government not to proceed without a plan for affected workers. Former economic minister Fayyaz Ismail said the livelihoods of at least 5,000 families, representing 20–25 percent of the population, depend on those jobs. Former MDP chairman Hassan Latheef said cuts were being made without proper criteria, with long-serving employees being dismissed while those on probation were retained, and called on the government to first hold company leaders accountable before laying off ordinary staff.
The Pension Office is in final preparations to proceed with a transaction converting MVR 2.4 billion (US$ 155.6 million) in treasury bills held by the fund into a long-term government bond, after the deal stalled for months due to the absence of an authorised signatory following a wave of senior resignations, Adhadhu reported. The transaction, structured so the pension fund sells its T-bills to the central bank and reinvests the proceeds into a dual-currency bond paying returns in both Rufiyaa and dollars, was approved by the pension board in February. But critics including resigned board members and economists say it amounts to indirect money printing by helping fund government expenditure.
Another 22 people caught measles in the past week, bringing this year's total to 166, the HPA said. The weekly figures show cases are not slowing: 22 last week after 23 the week before. More than 9,000 people have been vaccinated since a campaign began last month.
Customs seized 5,540 grams of cannabis worth MVR 4.4 million from passenger luggage at the airport after suspects were flagged for carrying concealed drugs.
The Bureau of Statistics launched an interactive data explorer portal giving public access to CPI, GDP and population projection data.
Police said they are working with relevant authorities to take action against a suspect who damaged the Aziza mosque in Hulhumalé Phase 1, breaking a glass door in the early hours of Monday morning, adding that the suspect's "condition" was being taken into account, suggesting possible mental health considerations, without disclosing further details.