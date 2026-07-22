Air services, SOE layoffs and pension bond

MDP warned that the PCB's directive to cut state-owned enterprise workforces by 33 percent would eliminate around 14,733 jobs and called on the government not to proceed without a plan for affected workers. Former economic minister Fayyaz Ismail said the livelihoods of at least 5,000 families, representing 20–25 percent of the population, depend on those jobs. Former MDP chairman Hassan Latheef said cuts were being made without proper criteria, with long-serving employees being dismissed while those on probation were retained, and called on the government to first hold company leaders accountable before laying off ordinary staff.