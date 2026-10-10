Part three: The Cannanore covenant

We remain certain that this wealth will reach us by the blessing of these saints. Even though, for a long time now, it has not reached us, we remain certain that, God willing, by their blessing, it will yet come to us. You, for your part, should remember your obligation to the two Noble Sanctuaries and to these saints. Write to us what you have decided regarding this money. If what you intend in this matter is friendship and peaceful resolution, write to us accordingly; and know too that the mighty English (“Bahadur”), if they hear of the matter of our dues for these saints, will — God willing, by His grace and generosity — support us in our affairs, in this matter and others. Likewise, favour has come to us from His Excellency the Exalted, Honoured Sultan of Rūm [the Ottoman Sultan] — may God perpetuate his reign. So if you wish this matter to proceed in friendship and goodwill, write back to us with a proper answer.