Disappearing Dhivehi: what the research actually says

Naashia's 2020 study of secondary students found pupils scoring higher in English – their second language – than in Dhivehi, their first. The smallest tasks were revealing: "If you ask many young children today to tell the time, count, or describe colours and shapes, I would be very surprised if they consistently do so in Dhivehi without prompting," she said. In preschool work in Malé, she found children who could perform these tasks in English "but did not know how to do them in Dhivehi at all."