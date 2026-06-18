Disappearing Dhivehi: why a generation of children can't speak to their grandparents

This is the heart of what researchers now stress: the shift is not driven by any dislike of Dhivehi. "The shift is happening because the linguistic environment increasingly rewards English while reducing the functional depth of Dhivehi," explained Dr Aminath Riyaz, assistant professor at the Maldives National University's Department of Social Sciences. "In other words, this is less a crisis of identity and more a crisis of ecology." Parents are not rejecting their culture but responding rationally to schools, job markets and digital media that all favour English. A language can be loved deeply and still go untransmitted if the structures around it make another language the more advantageous choice.