The invisible workforce behind the Maldives' reclaimed islands

That temporariness shapes everything else about their lives on the island. Many reported working up to ten hours a day, which left little time or energy for anything beyond work. Very few took part in community activities of any kind – not out of disinterest, but because they simply did not know where such activities happened or felt too isolated to join in even when they did. Socialising also required spare income, which many did not have. Only a handful said they exchanged food or gifts with neighbours, a basic marker of belonging that most Maldivian households on the island took for granted. Some described a quiet loneliness: living invisibly among hundreds of people, on one of the most densely populated islands in the world, while remaining almost entirely disconnected from the community around them.