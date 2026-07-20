One island preserved a community, the other assembled a population

My research shows that true resilience is much more than being physically safe from hazards. Take Dhuvaafaru for example. Before the tsunami, the community (living in Kandholhudhoo) dominated northern fishing. Men went fishing daily. Women, in organised neighbourhood groups, processed the daily catch. This was their whole identity. After the decision was made to relocate the population to Dhuvaafaru, the focus was rebuilding physical infrastructure. Housing. Improved roads. Stronger coastal defence. Less attention was given to how the community organised their lives and livelihoods. The new island, Dhuvaafaru, was much further away from traditional fishing grounds. But fishermen were able to adapt by building larger boats and diversifying to sea-cucumber harvesting and grouper fisheries.