The Maldives conducted a historic ocean use survey. What has it done with the results?

The consequences were highlighted last week in a study published in the Maldives Journal of Engineering and Technology that found the Maldives had reclaimed 4,198 hectares of land between 2000 and 2024 – an area larger than all land reclaimed across Europe and Africa during the same period. The study also identified a pattern of reclamation projects initiated around election cycles, with the authors warning that development was taking place in the absence of legal frameworks.