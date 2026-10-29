‘Our islands don’t even exist’: finding Maldives from space

"I want to note that the datasets used in this is a foundational dataset. We studied how tuna hotspots are identified in other parts of the world, we applied that method to Maldives. But there is no certainty it will work for Maldives. So its a partial semi-validated datasets. But we are working on tuna hotspots with Huvadhoo fishers, to show them this and say it shows this as a tuna hotspot and if they can go and check if tuna is there. So we are working on validating that data."